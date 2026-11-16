Banton's century, Atkinson's four-wicket haul help England level ODI series

Adelaide: Tom Banton scored a century and Gus Atkinson snared four wickets as England beat Australia by 135 runs on Sunday to level the ODI series ahead of the third and final game.

Two days after being bundled out for 132 at Perth in a seven-wicket defeat, England was far better with the bat on a flat Adelaide Oval pitch with its characteristic short square boundaries.

Banton posted 121 — his second ODI hundred — and Joe Root (62), Jordan Cox (67) and Will Jacks (54) all scored half-centuries to lift England to 355-6.

Australia was dismissed for 220 in 44.3 overs after losing three wickets in the first four overs. Atkinson did the early damage with three of the first four wickets before Matt Renshaw (63) and Cameron Green (64) shared a 98-run fifth-wicket stand to prolong Australia’s chase.

Liam Dawson accounted for both Renshaw and Green, Sam Curran also picked up two wickets and Jofra Archer (1-26) bowled tailender Spencer Johnson to end a 26-run last-wicket stand.

The series will be decided Wednesday in Hobart, with both teams using it as build up to the 2027 World Cup in South Africa. Agencies

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