P. T. Usha cleared to contest IOA presidency

NEW DELHI: The way for incumbent P. T. Usha to re-contest for Indian Olympic Association (IOA) presidency has been cleared with her name included in the final electoral roll published late on Sunday evening.

Electoral/Returning Officer Sanjay Kumar Srivastava rejected all objections to the various names nominated by the eligible national sports federations, confirming the draft electoral roll as the final one. The decision makes Usha, who has been entered as the female representative from Ice Hockey Association of India (IHAI), eligible to contest the upcoming IOA elections on December 5. Agencies

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