Barcelona Beat 10-Man Atletico Madrid 2-1 as Lewandowski Late Goal Opens Seven-Point La Liga Title Gap Over Real

Madrid: FC Barcelona took a massive step towards winning this season’s La Liga title with a 2-1 win away to Atletico Madrid, while Real Madrid lost to Mallorca with the same score.

The result gives Barcelona a seven-point lead at the top of La Liga with eight matches left. Robert Lewandowski scored the decisive goal in the 87th minute after a brilliant action from Joao Cancelo, who turned the defense inside out before hitting a shot from close range that Atletico goalkeeper Juan Musso could only parry, while it rebounded in off Lewandowski’s shoulder.

An entertaining first half sprang to life in the 39th minute when Giuliano Simeone put Atletico ahead with an assured finish after running onto a long ball from former FC Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet to beat goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

Atletico’s lead lasted just three minutes before Marcus Rashford made it 1-1 with a low shot after exchanging passes with Dani Olmo.

Atletico were reduced to 10 men in first half injury time as Nico Gonzalez was sent off after bringing down Lamine Yamal on the edge of the Atletico penalty area.

Barcelona controlled the ball in the second half, with Musso making two fine saves to deny Ferran Torres.

Earlier, Real Madrid were stunned by a 2-1 defeat away to Mallorca, who climbed out of the bottom three with the three points. IANS

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