El Clásico Rout: FC Barcelona Femení Hammer Real Madrid 6-0 at Camp Nou

NEW DELHI: Barcelona scored six goals again to outclass Real Madrid 6-0 and reach a record-extending eighth straight semifinal in the Women’s Champions League on Thursday.

Caroline Graham Hansen scored twice, and Alexia Putellas, Irene Paredes, Ewa Pajor and Esmee Brugts all scored a goal apiece for the three-time champion in the second leg of their quarterfinal to advance on a 12-2 aggregate score.

Barcelona will face Bayern Munich for a spot in the May 23 final in Oslo.

It was Barcelona’s sixth win over Madrid in the women’s Clásico in all competitions this season, and it was watched by 60,067 spectators in the women’s first game at the newly revamped Camp Nou.

Barcelona didn’t waste time in proving its superiority, giving Madrid no chance for an unprecedented quarterfinal turnaround after last week’s 6-2 result in the Spanish capital.

In the eighth minute, Pajor’s attempt from the left side of the box was saved by goalkeeper Misa Rodríguez. But Putellas scored off the rebound to mark the two-time Ballon d’Or winner’s 500th Barcelona appearance.

With the goal, Putellas became the first Spanish player to have 30 goals in women’s club competitions, according to UEFA.

Seven minutes later, Graham Hansen headed in the second from close range. Paredes made it 3-0 with another header off a corner from Graham Hansen in the 27th.

The home team went into half-time with a 4-0 lead after Pajor’s seventh goal in the Champions League this season and career 40th in European club competitions.

Graham Hansen chipped the ball over Rodríguez 10 minutes into the second half for a 5-0 lead. Clara Serrajordi set up Brugts to tap in the sixth.

Barcelona is looking to reclaim the title it lost to Arsenal last season. The Catalan club topped the league phase with an unbeaten campaign that included 20 goals scored and three against. Agencies

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