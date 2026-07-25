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Barcelona blow as Frenkie de Jong faces months out with knee ligament tear

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong suffers knee ligament injury during World Cup, with the Dutch star set to miss several months.
Frenkie de Jong
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Madrid: FC Barcelona have suffered a major injury setback after confirming that Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong sustained a knee injury during the 2026 FIFA World Cup that could keep him sidelined for several months.

Spanish media reports had suggested for several days that the 29-year-old had returned from the tournament injured, but Barcelona only confirmed the diagnosis. “The Dutch midfielder has suffered a tear of the medial collateral ligament in his right knee,” the La Liga club said in a statement. IANS

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