Barcelona blow as Frenkie de Jong faces months out with knee ligament tear

Madrid: FC Barcelona have suffered a major injury setback after confirming that Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong sustained a knee injury during the 2026 FIFA World Cup that could keep him sidelined for several months.

Spanish media reports had suggested for several days that the 29-year-old had returned from the tournament injured, but Barcelona only confirmed the diagnosis. “The Dutch midfielder has suffered a tear of the medial collateral ligament in his right knee,” the La Liga club said in a statement. IANS

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