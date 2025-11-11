Barcelona close gap on Real Madrid

Madrid: Robert Lewandowski confirmed his return to full fitness with a hat-trick as FC Barcelona won 4-2 away to Celta Vigo.

The Polish forward scored a ninth-minute penalty and restored the lead after Sergio Carreira had canceled out his opener in the 10th minute.

Borja Iglesias made it 2-2 in the 41st, and Lamine Yamal put Barcelona ahead on the stroke of halftime with an individual goal.

Barcelona controlled the second half, and Lewandowski completed his hat-trick with a header that went in off the post after a corner. Real Madrid was held to a 0-0 draw away to Rayo Vallecano on Sunday to drop points in La Liga for just the second time this season. IANS

