Zverev calls Shelton ‘unbelievably aggressive player’ after win at ATP Finals

Turin: Alexander Zverev, who made a confident start to his ATP finals campaign, described Ben Shelton as one of the most aggressive players in the world after defeating the American youngster 6-3, 7-6(6) in the tournament opener.

Two-time ATP champion Zverev, who was competing for the first time since being affected by an ankle injury in a heavy semi-final loss to Jannik Sinner at the Paris Masters just eight days ago, appeared well rested and refreshed in a high-quality display against Shelton in Italy.

Even when facing two set points after Shelton found a resurgence to move 6/4 ahead in the second-set tie-break, the German kept his cool to move to 1-0 in Bjorn Borg Group.

“He’s an unbelievably aggressive player. Probably one of the most aggressive in the world,” said Zverev of Shelton. In the tie-break, he started off amazing. Yes, I missed maybe one or two first serves and the passing shot he hit (at 5/4) was ridiculous. I felt like I had to control the things that I could control and I was doing them well,’ said Zverev after the match.

Despite frequently coming under pressure on his serve throughout the second set and being forced to save two break points at 2-2, Shelton kept Zverev on his toes and forced a tie-break. The American soon forced a decider when 4/0 ahead in the tie-break, and he later held two set points at 6/4. Yet he netted a simple forehand at 6/5, and Zverev clinically closed out for an opening win, ATP reports.

“At the end of the day, when the point is on his serve it is always in his control. When I get the return back and in the rally, then I can do something. I did that well at the end of the tie-break and I’m super happy with that win,” he added.

The 28-year-old Zverev, who previously won the Nitto ATP Finals in 2018 in London and in 2021 in Turin, is aiming to become the eighth man to secure three titles at the season finale.

With his victory at Inalpi Arena, Zverev improved to 5-0 in his ATP Head-to-Head series with Shelton. IANS

