Barcelona crush Lyon 4-0 to clinch Women’s Champions League

OSLO: Barcelona rose again to the peak of European football by routing its most storied rival Lyon (OL Lyonnes) 4-0 in an overwhelming second-half display in the Women’s Champions League final on Saturday.

Barcelona swept all four domestic and international trophies this season and is a four-time European champion in just six seasons — a dynasty in women’s football and replacing Lyon which dominated the previous decade. Its overall tally is bettered only by Lyon, which is the record eight-time European champion. The French club’s last title came in 2022. Agencies

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