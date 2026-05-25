Dev Kumar Meena and Kuldeep Kumar set new benchmark in men’s pole vault

Ranchi: Madhya Pradesh’s talented athletes---Dev Kumar Meena and Kuldeep Kumar raised the bar to 5.45m to set national record in the men’s pole vault on the penultimate day of the 29th National Senior Athletics Federation Competition here in Ranchi.

Both the athletes bettered the previous national men’s pole vault record of 5.41m, but Dev Kumar Meena walked away with the gold medal while Kuldeep Kumar settled for silver (on countdown). The previous record of 5.41m was set recently by Kuldeep Kumar in Bhubaneswar. The gold and silver medallists have also achieved the Commonwealth Games qualification mark of 5.25m. The meet record was 5.35m set last year by Dev Kumar Meena. Training partners and close friends, Dev Kumar Meena and Kuldeep Kumar next goal is to repeat their performance at the international level. “It was a good day for us and we will continue to push each other to further raise the bar in future,” jubilant Dev Kumar Meena said after winning the gold on Sunday. IANS

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