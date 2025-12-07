Barcelona defender Eric Garcia signs new contract

Madrid: FC Barcelona on Friday announced that defender Eric Garcia has signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until the end of June 2031. The new contract highlights the dedication of the player, who returned to the club from Manchester City in the summer of 2021 and has had to work very hard to earn his place in the starting XI.

Garcia made 50 league appearances in his first two seasons at the club, falling out of favour with former coach Xavi Hernandez and being loaned to Girona for the 2023-2024 campaign, where he became a first-team regular as Girona finished third in La Liga and qualified for the Champions League. IANS

