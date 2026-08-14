Barcelona star Ferran Torres set for PSG move with one year left on contract

Barcelona: World Cup hero Ferran Torres is edging closer to a move to European champions Paris Saint-Germain with the confirmation that he has yet to return to training with FC Barcelona. The scorer of the winning goal in the 2026 World Cup final was due to report back to start training with Barcelona on Wednesday, but the 26-year-old was permitted by the club not to return.

There was no sign of Torres either on Thursday, as he continues to negotiate his future with PSG at the same time as the two clubs are discussing his transfer fee.

Torres has one year left on his current contract with FC Barcelona and the club would prefer to sell him now rather than see him walk away on a free transfer at the end of June. IANS

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