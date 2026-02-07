Barcelona to play Atletico Madrid in Copa del Rey semifinal

MADRID: Barcelona will face Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey semifinal after the draw took place on Thursday, with the other semifinal to be played between Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad.

The Catalans will travel away to the Metropolitano for the first leg, scheduled to take place on February 12, with the return leg to be played on March 5.

Athletic, a six-time Copa del Rey winner, will look to capitalise on their strong cup pedigree, while Sociedad are aiming to reach the final for the first time since lifting the trophy in the delayed 2020 final.

The Copa del Rey final is scheduled to be played at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville, with both semifinals expected to deliver compelling contests as Spain’s top clubs vie for a place in the season’s showpiece event. Agencies

