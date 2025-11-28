Barcelona’s midfielder Fermin Lopez out for two weeks with calf injury

Barcelona: Barcelona’s Spanish midfielder Fermin Lopez has been ruled out for the next two weeks with a calf injury, the club announced on Thursday.

“Fermin has a small injury to the soleus muscle in his right leg, and his estimated recovery time is around two weeks,” the team said.

The 22-year-old will miss three La Liga games against Alaves, Atletico Madrid, and Real Betis, and is also in doubt for the Champions League clash at home against Eintracht Frankfurt on December 9. The midfielder had been establishing himself as a regular starter under Hansi Flick, even though outside of Spain, he is not yet a household name.

Lopez played 46 times for Flick last season, mostly featuring as a substitute as Barcelona won a domestic treble.

Injured in late September, he had returned to the team and scored five goals and set up four others in six matches.

Second in the La Liga table, Barcelona lost 3-0 at Chelsea in the Champions League this week. Agencies

