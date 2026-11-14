Barcelona's perfect Champions League run ends with 1-1 draw against Arsenal

Barcelona: Barcelona’s 100% winning start to the Women’s Champions League came to an end as it battled to a 1-1 draw with Arsenal on Thursday night.

It could have been worse for title-holder Barcelona after Frida Maanum put 2025 champion Arsenal ahead after 22 minutes at Camp Nou. Maanum fired home with a first-time effort after Barca goalkeeper Cata Coll could only parry Caitlin Foord’s effort.

Caroline Graham Hansen leveled for the home side in the 59th, cutting onto her left foot and firing into the top corner.

Barcelona are in second place, behind leader OL Lyonnes on goal difference.

Benfica beat last-placed Austria Wien 3-1 at Estadio da Luz, ending a seven-game winless run at home in the Champions League, dating back to December 2023. Agencies

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