Barcelona's Raphinha sidelined for a week with right leg injury

Barcelona: Barcelona forward Raphinha has been sidelined for a week with a right leg injury, the La-Liga champion said on Monday, after the Brazilian was forced off at half-time during Saturday’s 3-1 win at Elche. The 29-year-old, who has scored eight goals and provided three assists this season, was ruled out for nearly two months after suffering a hamstring injury in September.

“Raphinha is suffering from an overload in the adductor muscle of his right leg... his recovery period is expected to be one week,” Barcelona said in a statement, adding that he will miss Tuesday’s Copa del Rey quarterfinal at Albacete. Leader Barcelona, bidding for its third La-Liga title in four years, is a point above Real Madrid in the standings. Agencies

Also Read: Premier League: Manchester City stunned as Solanke magic earns Tottenham a draw