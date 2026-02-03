Premier League: Manchester City stunned as Solanke magic earns Tottenham a draw

LONDON: Manchester City blew a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, with Dominic Solanke’s double for the host after the break handing its north London rival Arsenal a huge Premier League title boost.

Tottenham was comprehensively outplayed in the first half, but everything changed after the break as Solanke earned his side a deserved point with an acrobatic moment of magic.

First-half goals by Rayan Cherki and Antoine Semenyo had City cruising towards a win that would have cut Arsenal’s lead back to four points, and a listless Tottenham left the field to boos at the interval.

But Solanke poked in from close range in the 53rd minute to revive home hopes, and his second in the 70th minute will be replayed over and over as he dived forward to meet Conor Gallagher’s cross and conjured a flicked finish with his heel that looped in over City keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Second-placed City’s fourth draw in six league games left it on 47 points from 24 games, six points behind Arsenal, which won 4-0 at Leeds United on Saturday.

Tottenham is 14th with 29 points. Agencies

