Bayer Leverkusen deserve all the titles they can win: Coach Xabi Alonso

BERLIN: Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso says his team deserve all three titles available to it this season after it qualified for the Europa League final by overcoming AS Roma on Thursday.

Leverkusen, the Bundesliga champions who have also reached the May 25 German Cup final, played their 49th match without defeat in all competitions, surpassing Benfica’s long-standing European record set from 1963 to 1965.

They achieved the milestone after a late comeback from two goals down to secure a 2-2 draw at home to Roma, securing their spot in the May 22 final in Dublin by 4-2 on aggregate.

“We’ll play two finals in a week as a result,” Alonso said. “We showed great character today after their second goal. I looked my players in the eye afterwards and saw that they wanted more.

“We still have the chance to win three titles. And my boys deserve all three titles.” Agencies

