Bayer Leverkusen will win Bundesliga to end Bayern Munich’s run: Philipp Lahm

MUNICH: Former Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm is convinced Bayer Leverkusen, which is seeking its first Bundesliga title, will end the Bavarian team’s 11-year hegemony this year.

Lahm, a 2014 World Cup winner and now tournament director for Euro 2024, has followed leaders Leverkusen’s remarkable unbeaten run this season which has taken them to 70 points, 10 clear of second-placed Bayern.

“There are eight games to play and 10 points is a very big gap. I believe that Leverkusen will become German champions this season,” Lahm told Reuters.

“I don’t think it’s bad for the Bundesliga if someone other than Bayern becomes champion. Last season was very exciting right up to the last match day, which is simply good for the league.

“Leverkusen have been great since the beginning of the season, they also have a bit of luck turning situations in their favour, specially because every player has a role. That’s what Xavi Alonso has accomplished with the team,” he added. Agencies

Also Read: Bundesliga: Bayern Munich thrash relegation threatened Mainz

Also Watch: