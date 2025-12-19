Bayern Munich hit with 116,000 euros fine and partial stadium closure by UEFA

MUNICH: Bayern Munich was the most heavily sanctioned club in UEFA’s latest disciplinary measures announced on Wednesday, receiving a total of 116,000 euros ($136,300) in fines and a partial stadium closure for its next Champions League home game. Bayern was charged for the blocking of public passageways and the lighting of fireworks in its match against Sporting earlier this month.

As a result, UEFA ordered the enforcement of a previously suspended penalty, resulting in the partial closure of sectors 111 to 114 at the Allianz Stadium for Bayern’s next UEFA home match – against Union Saint-Gilloise on January 21.

Bayern was also handed a further partial stadium closure of the entire South Tribune for a subsequent match, but this additional closure is suspended for a two-year probationary period.

Additional fines followed Bayern’s away defeat by Arsenal last month.

UEFA fined the German club 40,000 euros for crowd disturbances and the throwing of objects, as well as 30,000 euros for “transmitting messages not fit for a sports event”. Agencies

