Bundesliga: Kane spares Bayern’s blushes with late equalizer against Mainz

MUNICH: leader Bayern Munich needed an 87th-minute penalty from Harry Kane to rescue a 2-2 home draw against Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga on Sunday night, but still managed to extend its lead at the top to nine points.

Goals from Lee Jae-sung and Kacper Potulski had put the visiting side in the driving seat after Lennart Karl’s first-half opener for the Bavarians, before England captain Kane netted his 18th league goal of the season to spare Bayern’s blushes.

Bayern is in top spot on 38 points, with RB Leipzig second on 29 following Friday’s 1-3 loss at Union Berlin and Borussia Dortmund in third, on goal difference, after its 1-1 draw at Freiburg.

It was one-way traffic at the start, with Bayern having more than 85 per cent possession in the first 15 minutes.

Mainz did hit the post through Kaishu Sano, but the Bavarians then forced a string of superb saves from Mainz goalkeeper Daniel Batz, including stopping Kane’s point-blank header and tipping Michael Olise’s shot wide.

It looked like only a matter of time until Bayern scored, and it did in the 29th minute, with in-form 17-year-old Karl turning a Serge Gnabry cutback in for his third league goal of the season. Karl has now scored four goals in his last five starts for Bayern across all competitions.

Mainz, however, was far from done and drew level on the stroke of half-time, with Potulski’s powerful header after Bayern’s defence was caught napping.

With the host side back in control and wasting a double chance through Gnabry and Kane at the start of the second half, Mainz struck against the run of play, with Lee beating ‘keeper Manuel Neuer with his looping header to silence the home crowd.

With time running out, Bayern surged forward, and Kane was awarded a spotkick when he was brought down in the box. He coolly converted to make it 20 goals from 20 penalties in his Bundesliga career. Agencies

