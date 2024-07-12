Bayern Munich sign Portuguese midfielder Joao Palhinha from Fulham

Munich: Bayern Munich has signed Portuguese midfielder Joao Palhinha from Fulham, the Bundesliga club announced on Thursday.

“FC Bayern have signed midfielder João Palhinha from English Premier League club Fulham. The Portugal international, who turned 29 on Tuesday, joins on a four-year contract valid through to 30 June 2028,” said the club in its official statement.

Palhinha said, “This is one of the happiest days of my life. I’m now playing for one of the top clubs in Europe. It’s a dream come true for me, and I’m very proud of that. I’m looking forward to the atmosphere and the fans at the Allianz Arena. I want to enjoy success with FC Bayern and win titles - I’ll give it my all.”

Palhinha made 79 appearances for Fulham, scoring eight goals. He was also a member of the national squad for Euro 2020, FIFA World Cup 2022 and Euro 2024. Agencies

