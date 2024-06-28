Croatia defender Josip Stanisic extends Bayern Munich deal to 2027

MUNICH: Croatia defender Josip Stanisic has extended his deal at Bayern Munich until 2027, having returned from a year-long loan at Bayer Leverkusen.

Stanisic, 24, moved to Leverkusen before the season and won the Bundesliga and German Cup double under manager Xabi Alonso. Leverkusen had hoped to keep the Munich-born defender.

Stanisic scored the opening goal in Leverkusen’s 3-0 win over Bayern in February, which put Alonso’s team on course for a debut top-flight title. Agencies

Also Read: Football Club: Bayern without injured Choupo-Moting, Stanisic against Werder

Also Watch: