Bayern Munich Strike Late to Overcome St Pauli in Bundesliga Clash

MUNICH: Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich needed stoppage-time goals from Luis Diaz and Nicolas Jackson to beat strugglers St Pauli 3-1 on Saturday night, coming from behind for the second straight week and also hitting the woodwork three times.

Diaz headed in for a 2-1 lead early in stoppage time and Jackson slotted in their third goal as the hosts bounced back from their first defeat of the season in all competitions with Wednesday’s 3-1 loss at Arsenal in the Champions League.

Bayern, who set a league record with 44 consecutive matchdays at the top of the table and remain undefeated in the league this season, are on 34 points after 12 games. They next travel to Union Berlin on Wednesday for the German Cup.

RB Leipzig are second with 26 following Friday’s 0-0 draw at Borussia Moenchengladbach. St Pauli dropped to 17th on seven points following their ninth straight league loss. Agencies

