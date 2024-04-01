Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga title hopes in tatters after loss to Dortmund

Munich: Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga title hopes all but evaporated after a 2-0 home loss to Borussia Dortmund on Saturday left it 13 points behind leader Bayer Leverkusen with seven games remaining.

Bayern, winners of the previous 11 league crowns, was inefficient in attack and its first shot on goal came late in the second half, with usually deadly striker Harry Kane having earlier missed their best chances.

Dortmund scored with its first chance in the 10th minute after a mistake by Thomas Muller and a superb through ball for Karim Adeyemi from Julian Brandt.

The Bayern keeper, stepping in for the injured Manuel Neuer, repeatedly came to the rescue in the second half but was beaten again in the 83rd by Julian Ryerson’s powerful low drive.

For Dortmund, it was its first league win in Munich in 10 years, and the Ruhr valley club tightened their hold on fourth place that leads to next season’s Champions League group stage. Agencies

