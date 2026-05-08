BCB charges players, officials, franchise owners with corrupt practices during BPL 12

Dhaka: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has levelled charges on team officials, franchise owners, and some players for participating in alleged corrupt practices or interfering with an inquiry into illegal activities during the 12th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL T20). The participants have been accused of breaching various provisions of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code for Participants (the “Code”). The charges arise out of investigations conducted by the Bangladesh Cricket Board Integrity Unit (BCBIU) in relation to alleged corrupt conduct, betting activities, failures to cooperate with anti-corruption investigations, and obstruction of investigations connected to the 12th Edition of the Bangladesh Premier League T20 (BPL T20). IANS

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