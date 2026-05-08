Tanveer stars as Assam crush Tripura by 159 runs to lift NE Little Masters U-14 title

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam were crowned champions of the 2nd North East Little Masters Cricket Trophy (Under-14) after defeating Tripura by a massive 159 runs in the final at the MBB Stadium in Agartala on Thursday.

Hosted by the Tripura Cricket Association, the tournament aimed to promote and strengthen grassroots cricket across the Northeast.

After opting to field first, Tripura found Assam’s batting line-up in commanding form. Riding on a brilliant century from Tanveer Islam, Assam piled up an imposing 286/6 in 40 overs. Tanveer played a scintillating knock of 112 off 82 balls, while Binoy Krishna Debnath provided strong support with an unbeaten 64 from 54 deliveries. Kaustav Gogoi also chipped in with a useful 26.

For Tripura, Udayan Paul claimed two wickets, while Bihan Das and Bijoy Deb picked up one wicket each.

Chasing a daunting target, Tripura struggled to build momentum and were restricted to 127/7 in their allotted overs. Udayan Paul fought a lone battle with a patient 53 off 109 balls, while Arnav Debbarma and Sachin Hassen contributed 18 runs each.

Assam’s bowlers maintained tight control throughout the innings. Kunal Bezbaruah and Ayush Pandey scalped two wickets apiece, while Priyam Kundu delivered an impressive spell of 2/6. Centurion Tanveer Islam also made his presence felt with the ball, returning figures of 1/10.

The closing ceremony was attended by several cricket administrators and dignitaries, including M Khairul Jamal Majumdar, Member of the IPL Governing Council and Convener of the tournament, along with officials from the Tripura Cricket Association, Assam Cricket Association including Upananda Debbarma, Romen Dutta, Subrata Dey and Mukuta Nanda Bhattaacharjya.

Individual Award Winners: Player of the Match (Final): Tanveer Islam (Assam). Best Batter of the Tournament: Tanveer Islam (Assam). Best Bowler of the Tournament: Aniket Singh (Assam). Player of the Tournament: Tanveer Islam (Assam).

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