BCB drops eight players from draft ahead of auction

New Delhi: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has excluded at least eight domestic cricketers from the final Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) players’ draft after its integrity unit raised concerns over their conduct during the tournament’s last edition.

The decision follows internal investigations into alleged match-fixing activities. A senior BPL governing council official confirmed that the board is determined to keep anyone under suspicion out of the upcoming season’s draft in an effort to avoid a repeat of past controversies.

According to the updated draft list circulated to BPL franchises on Sunday—reviewed by this publication—the names removed were previously included in the preliminary draft. The omissions were made based on a report from the BCB’s integrity unit, led by Alex Marshall. Among those left out are Bangladesh internationals Anamul Haque Bijoy, Mosaddek Hossain, Shofiul Islam, Alauddin Babu, Sunzamul Islam, Mizanur Rahman, Nihaduzzaman, and Munir Hasan Khan.

“They are omitted from the list as per the report of the integrity unit, as they were found in the red flag zone and we cannot tell anything further in this regard,” a board official told Cricbuzz. IANS

Also Read: India U-20 women to play two friendlies against Uzbekistan