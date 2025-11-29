India U-20 women to play two friendlies against Uzbekistan

New Delhi: The Indian U-20 women’s team will play two friendly matches against Uzbekistan on November 29 and December 2 at the FC Madras Academy in Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu. Both matches, being held during the FIFA Women’s International Match Window, will be played behind closed doors and will kick off at 17:00 IST.

Head coach Joakim Alexandersson has named a 24-member squad for these games, which will form part of India’s preparations for the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026. The Young Tigresses have been drawn with Japan, Australia, and Chinese Taipei in Group C of the Asian Cup. Uzbekistan have also qualified for the same and have been placed in Group B with DPR Korea, the Republic of Korea, and Jordan.

