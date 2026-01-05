BCB formally requests ICC for relocating T20 World Cup matches out of India

Dhaka: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said it has formally requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to relocate all of their 2026 T20 World Cup matches to venues outside India, citing safety and security concerns.

“The Board reviewed the situation in detail, taking into account developments over the last 24 hours and expressed deep concern over the overall circumstances surrounding the participation of the Bangladesh National Team in matches scheduled to be played in India.

“Following a thorough assessment of the prevailing situation and the growing concerns regarding the safety and security of the Bangladesh contingent in India and considering the advice from the Bangladesh Government, the Board of Directors resolved that the Bangladesh National Team will not travel to India for the tournament under the current conditions.

“In light of this decision, the BCB has formally requested the International Cricket Council (ICC), as the event authority, to consider relocating all of Bangladesh’s matches to a venue outside India,” said the BCB in its detailed statement on Sunday.

“The Board believes that such a step is necessary to safeguard the safety and well-being of Bangladeshi players, team officials, board members and other stakeholders and to ensure that the team can participate in the tournament in a secure and appropriate environment. The Bangladesh Cricket Board looks forward to the ICC’s understanding of the situation and an urgent response on this matter,” added the BCB. IANS

Also read: India’s tour included in BCB’s 2026 international games itinerary