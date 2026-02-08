BCCI announces cash award for U19 WC-winning team

New Delhi: The BCCI have announced a total cash award of Rs 7.5 crore for the U20 Men’s Cricket World Cup winning team, technical staff and the selection committee, the board’s secretary Devajit Saikia told IANS on Saturday.

India beat England by 100 runs to win the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup final at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Friday, claiming a record-extending sixth U19 World Cup crown.

“A cash award of Rs 7.5 crore will be given to the Indian team who won the U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in Zimbabwe and Namibia. We are working on the details of the prize amount break-up for players, technical staff and the selection committee, but Rs 7.5 crore is the total reward for them from the BCCI,” Saikia told IANS.

A staggering century from 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fired India to ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup glory. Captain Ayush Mhatre (53) and wicketkeeper Abhigyan Kundu (40) also made valuable contributions as India racked up 411/9. England made a promising start in reply, but a middle-order collapse proved costly, with Caleb Falconer’s brilliant 115 in vain as India clinched their sixth U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup crown. IANS

