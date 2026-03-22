BCCI announces schedule for India’s 2-T20I tour of Ireland

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revealed the schedule for India’s upcoming two-match T20I series against Ireland. The World Cup champions will tour Ireland in June for a couple of T20Is, to be played on June 26 and 28 in Belfast.

This will be India’s first T20I assignment following their T20 World Cup 2026 victory and will begin immediately after the ODI series against Afghanistan.

Team India will face Afghanistan in a one-off Test match, followed by a three-match ODI series after IPL 2026. The ODI series concludes on June 20, and India will then start their tour against England with the first T20I on July 1 after completing their Irish assignment. IANS

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