Triranga Cricket Coaching Centre win Assam Premier Club Championship 2025–26 title

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Triranga Cricket Coaching Centre (Triranga CCC) lifted the Assam Premier Club Championship 2025–26 (APCC) title defeating Biswanath Blue Warriors by virtue of the first innings lead in Barpeta on Saturday. The match between the two sides ended as a draw.

Batting first Triranga CCC posted a competitive total of 223 all out in 69.1 overs in their first innings. Himanshu Saraswat led the batting effort with a well-compiled 78, supported by Kabir Hassan Deshmukh (52) and Nihar Deka (34). For Biswanath Blue Warriors, Pavan Kumar Majhee delivered an exceptional bowling performance, claiming 7 wickets for 51 runs, while Bikash Kurmi supported with 2 wickets.

In reply, Biswanath Blue Warriors were bowled out for 66 in 31.2 overs in their first innings, with Kuldeep Gogoi remaining unbeaten on 35. Triranga CCC’s bowling attack was spearheaded by a phenomenal performance from Hridip Deka, who claimed 5 wickets for just 3 runs and he got good support from Himanshu Rawat (2/16). Biswanath Blue Warriors, in their second innings, were 6 for 1 in 2 overs when the match concluded.

The prize distribution ceremony was graced by ACA Secretary Sanatan Das, ACA Joint Secretary Rajendra Singh, ACA Apex Council Member Mukutananda Bhattacharjya along with officials from the Barpeta District Sports Association.

Individual Awards: Man of the match (final): Hridip Deka (Triranga CCC). Player of the tournament: Amlan Jyoti Das (Triranga CCC). Best bowler of the tournament: Pavan Kumar Majhee (Biswanath Blue Warriors). Best batter of the tournament: Jitu Ali (Triranga CCC).

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