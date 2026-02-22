BCCI backs landmark push for blind cricket

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Mithun Manhas and Secretary Devajit Saikia on Saturday backed a landmark support system for the men’s and women’s teams coming under the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), calling it a defining step toward inclusive growth in Indian cricket. On Saturday, the BCCI officially announced the structured arrangement for extending institutional backing to both the men's and women's national teams -- a move that follows a decade of extraordinary success for India's visually impaired cricketers, including multiple Men's World Cup titles and a historic inaugural Women's World Cup triumph in Sri Lanka last year.

Manhas said the scale of what India's blind cricketers had achieved on the world stage made formal, sustained support not just warranted but overdue. “The achievements of India’s visually impaired cricketers are a source of immense pride for the cricketing fraternity. Through this support framework, the BCCI aims to strengthen opportunities, infrastructure, and exposure for these athletes.

“Inclusive growth remains central to our vision for the game. We hope this support will further empower the teams to pursue excellence with confidence and inspire many more to take up the sport. The BCCI remains committed to playing its part in ensuring that cricket continues to be a game for all,” he said in a BCCI statement. IANS

