BCCI chief Mithun Manhas hails J&K's historic entry into Ranji final

New Delhi: On Wednesday, as Jammu and Kashmir beat Bengal by six wickets at the Bengal Cricket Academy ground in Kalyani to reach their first-ever Ranji Trophy final, BCCI President Mithun Manhas allowed himself to feel a rare moment of emotion – of elation on seeing the side achieve this historic moment.

“I'll be honest with you, it's a very satisfying feeling because of the effort that has gone behind it from where they are today, starting from June 2021. First of all, I would like to give credit to the BCCI and especially Jay (Shah) bhai for all of this because the way he believed in me and supported me throughout whatever I wanted as director of cricket in JKCA, has taken J&K cricket a long way forward.”

“Before that, we hadn't done anything because once it came under the banner of the BCCI, then only things started to move. I think the credit also goes to the boys as well, for the way they played and hung in to win. It is hard to believe that we don't have a stadium in Jammu, and still we have managed to come this far. So, it's a struggle of a million.”

“I would like to congratulate all the cricketers who have struggled throughout their lives in J&K without the facilities and the support. It is very important that we do well in the final as well because it will change everything in J&K for good. But hats off to all and many, many thanks to BCCI for supporting us,” Manhas told IANS in an exclusive conversation.

Before being BCCI President, Manhas was a member of the sub-committee to put a crisis-laden JKCA on track in all ways, especially with them being in the news for mismanagement and corruption. Among the sweeping changes Manhas oversaw as the sub-committee member was the introduction of a grassroots talent hunt.

It has begun to bear fruit, as seen from Sunil Kumar taking a four-fer alongside in-form Auqib Nabi and bowling out Bengal for 99 in their second innings, which paved the way for J&K to chase down 126 on day four.

“Even though we don't have a ground in Jammu and we still play in a college ground, the BCCI has been instrumental with their help. Now, J&K has red soil wickets. We have now about 10 red soil and black soil wickets (in Srinagar and Jammu). We have been practising with the SG Test balls. We have started with the talent hunt in April and play cricket throughout the year. (IANS)

