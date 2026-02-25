BCCI issue update on Harmanpreet Kaur after injury scare

Brisbane: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has provided an update on Harmanpreet Kaur after the Indian skipper sustained a blow to her left knee while batting against Australia in the first innings of the ODI series opener at the Allan Border Field on Tuesday.

“Captain Harmanpreet Kaur has not taken the field in the second innings after sustaining an injury to her left knee while batting. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring her progress. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana is leading the side in her absence,” the BCCI said in a statement.

Harmanpreet played a crucial yet sluggish knock, scoring 53 runs off 84 deliveries before being dismissed by Ashleigh Gardner. During her time on the field, the Indian World Cup-winning captain sustained a blow to her knee while facing Megan Schutt but showed resilience and continued batting.

However, she did not return to the field for the second innings, with Mandhana coming in her place.

Speaking of the first innings, Australia’s disciplined, well-rounded bowling kept India under constant pressure throughout. Despite opting to bat first under cloudy conditions, India were quickly rocked by Australia’s new-ball attack, which exploited the seam and swing on offer. Smriti Mandhana battled through a shaky start, finding her rhythm before forming a brief partnership with captain Kaur. IANS

