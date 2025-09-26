Sports

BCCI lodges complaint against Farhan, Rauf

BCCI lodges official complaint against Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan for provocative behavior during Asia Cup Super 4 clash on September 21.
DUBAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has lodged an official complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) against Pakistan cricketers Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan for their provocative actions during the Asia Cup Super 4 match on September 21.

According to reports, the complaint was filed on Wednesday. If Rauf and Farhan deny the allegations in writing, an ICC hearing will be scheduled, with the players possibly required to appear before Elite Panel Referee Richie Richardson.

The gestures under scrutiny include Rauf mimicking the act of bringing down a plane, seen as mocking India’s military operations, while Farhan celebrated with a gun-firing gesture, using his bat as a prop for a machine gun. Agencies

