BCCI looking for new title sponsor: Devajit Saikia

New Delhi: Devajit Saikia, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, confirmed on Monday that the board’s association with fantasy sports company Dream11 has ended, and deliberations over finding a new lead sponsor is on.

Dream11 had signed a three-year deal worth Rs 358 crore in July 2023 to replace edtech company Byju’s as the lead sponsor of the Indian cricket team. It also had a significant presence in the Indian Premier League (IPL) through multiple franchise tie-ups and being lead sponsor in 2020 after Vivo’s pullout.

But after the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025 was passed in both Parliament houses last week, as well as got the assent of President Droupadi Murmu, Dream11 said it suspended all money-based online gaming contests on its platform.

“Under the new legislation, it will be difficult for BCCI to continue with Dream11 or any other identical gaming companies. So, there is a roadblock and I don’t think BCCI will be able to continue with Dream11 now. We are deliberating on an alternative course of action at this stage,” said Saikia to IANS. IANS

