ACA Men’s Challenger Trophy: Kaziranga Heroes lift title

Kaziranga Heroes beat Dihing Patkai Riders by 16 runs in ACA Men’s Challenger Trophy final, defending 247/7 as opponents fell short at 231/9.
ACA men’s T20 Challengers Trophy
GUWAHATI: Kaziranga Heroes emerged victorious in the ACA Men’s Challenger Trophy final defeating Dihing Patkai Riders by 16 runs at the ACA Stadium on Monday. Batting first, Kaziranga Heroes posted a competitive total of 247/7 in 50 overs, with contributions from their middle order and a disciplined batting approach. In reply, Dihing Patkai Riders fought valiantly but could only manage 231/9 in 50 overs.

