ACA Men’s Challenger Trophy: Kaziranga Heroes lift title

GUWAHATI: Kaziranga Heroes emerged victorious in the ACA Men’s Challenger Trophy final defeating Dihing Patkai Riders by 16 runs at the ACA Stadium on Monday. Batting first, Kaziranga Heroes posted a competitive total of 247/7 in 50 overs, with contributions from their middle order and a disciplined batting approach. In reply, Dihing Patkai Riders fought valiantly but could only manage 231/9 in 50 overs.

