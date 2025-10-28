BCCI may move ICC over delay in Asia Cup trophy handover

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is awaiting the official handover of the Asia Cup trophy, which India won recently in Dubai, defeating arch-rivals Pakistan in the final. According to BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, all necessary processes to bring the trophy to India are underway, but the matter may be escalated to the International Cricket Council (ICC) if there is further delay.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Saikia said, “We have decided that we will not collect the trophy from anyone’s hand, and we will stick to that decision. If the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) sends the trophy to us, that is fine. But if that does not happen soon, we will raise the issue during the upcoming ICC conference which will begin in Dubai on November 4.”

It may be mentioned that the Indian cricket team refused to collect the Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, after their victory over Pakistan in the final in Dubai recently. Naqvi also refused to budge from his position to hand over the trophy to the winning team.

Also Read: Security heightened in Navi Mumbai after molestation incident