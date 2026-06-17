BCCI Rules Out Action Against Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

NEW DELHI: The India-A team took a break from cricket on Tuesday, staying at the team hotel in the quiet surroundings of Sigiriya after Monday’s dramatic and controversial Super Over defeat to Sri Lanka-A.

With the road to the final now steeper, India-A must not only beat Afghanistan-A on Wednesday but also hope other results go its way.

While Afghanistan-A had an extended training session at the Rangiri International Stadium, India-A stayed away from the ground. Sources indicated that the team management used the day to review the defeat, discussing mistakes and the need to remain composed in tense situations.

Amid speculation that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) could warn Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his involvement in a heated exchange with Sri Lankan players, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia denied any such move. Agencies

Also Read: Trevoh Chalobah replaces injured Tino Livramento in England squad