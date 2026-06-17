Trevoh Chalobah replaces injured Tino Livramento in England squad

London: England football team has been dealt with a big blow ahead of their opening match in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 against Croatia on Thursday (IST), as their full-back Tino Livramento has been ruled out of the whole tournament due to an injury. The Harry Kane-led side has announced Trevoh Chalobah as his replacement.

Livramento, 23, sustained the injury during a training session on Sunday before England's World Cup opener. IANS

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