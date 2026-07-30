BCCI set to appoint Subhadeep Ghosh as Team India fielding coach ahead of Sri Lanka tour

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GUWAHATI: Former Assam first class cricketer Subhadeep Ghosh emerged as the front runner to take the charge of Team India's fielding coach in a major overhaul of the team management. Ghosh was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders when they won the IPL in 2014, and also served as the fielding coach of Delhi Capitals in the past.

Assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate and fielding coach T Dilip ended their tenure with the Indian team after their contracts were not renewed by the BCCI. The BCCI is set to name a new fielding coach ahead of India's tour of Sri Lanka next month.

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