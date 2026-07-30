Vaibhav Sooryavanshi makes massive leap in ICC T20I batting rankings

New Delhi: Rising sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has made a significant jump in the latest ICC Men's T20I Batting Rankings following an impressive start to his international career.

The 15-year-old was named Player of the Series after scoring 151 runs at an average of 50.33 during India's 3-0 T20I series win over Zimbabwe in Harare. Sooryavanshi's performances helped him climb 230 places to a career-best 48th position among T20I batters in the rankings released by the ICC on Wednesday.

Sooryavanshi currently has 536 rating points and trails India teammate Ishan Kishan, who leads the latest T20I batting rankings. Kishan reached a career-best 916 points after scoring 81 in the second match against Zimbabwe, the third-highest rating ever recorded by a T20I batter. He finished the series with 910 points but remains comfortably ahead of second-placed Sahibzada Farhan, who has 848 points.

Tilak Varma also moved up two places to sixth, while Shreyas Iyer climbed seven spots to 24th among T20I batters. Ravi Bishnoi made one of the biggest jumps in the bowling rankings, rising 31 places to 41st after taking three wickets in the Zimbabwe series.

In the ODI rankings, Shubman Gill regained the No. 1 position among batters after New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell missed the recent series against the West Indies. Mitchell had occupied the top spot since January, according to the ICC.(ANI)

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