Be yourself: Sachin Tendulkar’s advice to Indian Street Premier League players

Mumbai: Indian cricketing icon and Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Core Committee Member Sachin Tendulkar has encouraged the ISPL players to “be yourself and not compete with anyone else”.

Sachin was speaking at the ISPL Auction, he had special words of advice for all players in what is expected to be one of the biggest editions of the league so far.

“I started playing cricket because I was passionate. I was madly in love with the sport, and all I wanted to do was play for India. For that, whatever I needed to do, I was prepared to do,” said Sachin as per a press release.

There were various stages in my life. When it was school cricket, I was prepared to work hard — possibly be on the field for 12 hours. There was a period when I did that for 55 days in a row during my summer holidays, and I finally fell sick. But that is what it is. If the passion and that fire are not there, you’re not going to be able to move forward....”

“...To move forward, you need hard work, you need planning, you need to be able to execute that. You need the right guidance and discipline. A number of elements come together and then, when the time comes, you have to go out and perform — and that is how you progress to the next level,” he added.

Sachin said the idea is to continue the journey and keep learning. “We have to remember why expectations are there. Expectations exist because of your past performances. You shouldn’t suddenly start thinking, ‘Oh, there is a lot of pressure on me, there are expectations. What should I do?’ This can be seen in two ways: either you get bogged down and the weight of the pressure freezes you, or you see that the expectations are there only because you have done well in the past,” he said. “So, my advice to all the ISPL players is this: be yourself. Do not look to compete with anyone else. Whatever you were yesterday, can you better yourself today? Can you continue that journey? It’s a beautiful journey — to keep getting better and create that impression on the field. This is one such platform where you can go out, express yourself, and be watched and enjoyed for your talent,” he added.

The cricket legend said it is good foundation for players.

“My message is this: just go out and be yourself. Climb the mountain. Climb the mountain because, from these two seasons, we’ve learned that Abhishek and Irfan have both been able to climb the mountain. At least the journey has begun — one went on to bowl in the nets for KKR, and the other even played for Mumbai, which is a magnificent thing. So, this is a solid foundation,” he said.

“Make the most of it. And why do I say “climb the mountain”? Climb the mountain so that you can see the world, not so that the world can see you. Seeing the world and exploring more will make you a better player and a better contributor on the field. Eventually, you will be setting examples for the rest of the guys. So, enjoy the moment, and all the best to all the players,” he added. (ANI)

