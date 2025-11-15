IPL 2026: KKR Rope In New Zealand Great Tim Southee As Bowling Coach

New Delhi: Three-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday announced the appointment of New Zealand fast bowling great Tim Southee as their new bowling coach ahead of the 2026 season.

Southee is a familiar face to the KKR setup, having represented the franchise in the IPL in 2021, 2022 and 2023 seasons. He steps into the role at KKR after his predecessor Bharat Arun joined Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and will work alongside head coach Abhishek Nayar, mentor Dwayne Bravo and newly-appointed assistant coach Shane Watson. IANS

Also Read: Assam: Digboi gears up for IndianOil SERVO Masters Golf Tournament