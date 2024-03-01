Beijing to host 2027 World Athletics Championships

New Delhi: Beijing will host the 2027 World Athletics Championships, the global governing body of the sport has announced. The decision was made at the 234th World Athletics Council Meeting, held in Glasgow on Wednesday ahead of the World Athletics Indoor Championships, March 1-3.

The 2027 World Athletics Championships will welcome the sport’s biggest stars back to the Beijing, 12 years on from the Chinese capital’s successful staging of athletics’ flagship event and almost two decades on from the Beijing Olympic Games. Agencies

