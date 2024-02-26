KIUG: Vikash creates new Games record in 1500m; Gurvinder, Sudeshna emerge fastest athletes

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chandigarh University’s Vikash registered a new Games record in men’s 1500m while his University-mate Gurvinder Singh and Shivaji University’s Sudeshna Shivshankar were crowned the fastest male and female athletes of the 4th Khelo India University Games at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here on Sunday.

Vikash took 3 minutes 50.70 seconds to complete 1500m race bagged the gold, Adarsh Gopi of University of Calicut coming home with a time of 3:51.34s to bag the silver medal. Both the runners improved on the previous meet record of 3:51.61s set by Yoonus Shah of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule University, Bareilly last year in Lucknow. The bronze went to Anand Krishna K of Mahatma Gandhi University ( 3:56.67s).

Earlier, Chandigarh University’s Gurvinder Singh retained his men’s 100m title while Sudeshna Shivshankar of Shivaji University improved on the colour of her women’s 100m medal from the last edition.

Gurvinder was quick off the blocks and kept extending his lead over his nearest competitors to stop the clock at 10.54s to clinch the gold medal, ahead of Ajith John (11.22s) of University of Calicut. Adarsh Bhure of Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj University took the bronze with a timing of 12.39s.

In the women’s 100m final, Sudeshna started slow but gathered pace by the 30m mark and pushed ahead to clinch the gold with a time of 12.01s. Kusum Thakur of Himachal Pradesh University took the silver with a time of 12.22s while Bharthiar University’s Pavithra R bagged the bronze with a time of 12.35s.

Later, Yashvir Singh of Chandigarh University dominated the men’s javelin event to help the table-toppers extend their lead further. Yashvir registered his best throw of 75.66m in his sixth and final attempt with Punjabi University’s Sagar took home the silver with a throw of 71.15s. Amit Kumar Yadav of Guru Nanak Dev University clinched the bronze with a throw of 68.69s.

At the Maulana Md. Tayabullah hockey stadium, Sambalpur University got the better of ITM University 5-3 in shoot-off to clinch the women’s gold. Both the teams were locked 1-1 at full time with Aten Topno giving the winners a lead in the second minute and Priyanka Yadav restoring parity in the 27th minute. In the men’s section Rabindranath Tagore University bagged gold beating Bengaluru City University 2-2 in the shoot off after schedule time ended 2-2. Chandigarh University collected bronze.

In the shooting competition at Kahilipara Shooting Range, Arjun Singh Cheema of Lovely Professional University won the 10m Air Pistol gold with a total of 242.5. Amit of Guru Nanak Dev University got the silver with a score of 240.1 and Indira Gandhi University’s Kamaljeet took the bronze with a total of 222.2.

Chandigarh University continued to top the standings with 14 gold, 11 silver 14 bronze while Lovely Professional University jumped to second spot with eight gold, 8 silver and 2 bronze medals.

