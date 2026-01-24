Belgium to play warm-up matches ahead of FIFA World Cup

NEW DELHI: Belgium will play Tunisia in Brussels as a final warm-up fixture ahead of the FIFA World Cup in North America in June, the Belgian football association said on Friday.

It will host Tunisia, which is also World Cup-bound, on Saturday, June 6 at the King Baudouin Stadium before heading to the World Cup.

Belgium has Tunisia’s north African rival Egypt in its World Cup group, as well as Iran and New Zealand and will play its three Group G matches in Seattle, Los Angeles and Vancouver. Agencies

