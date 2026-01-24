GPC Media Sports Festival 2026 concludes on a high note

Our Sports Reporter

Guwahati: The five-day-long GPC Media Sports Festival 2026, organized by the Guwahati Press Club, concluded successfully on Thursday at the SAI Sports Complex, Paltan Bazar.

The festival, which began on January 18, witnessed enthusiastic participation from media professionals across the city. A total of 20 sporting events were conducted during the festival, with 2,329 registered participants competing in various disciplines. Altogether, 298 medals and 32 trophies were awarded to outstanding performers.

The highlight of the concluding day was the Zubeen Garg Memorial Football Tournament, where NK TV Plus men’s team emerged as champions after defeating DD Assam by 2–0 goals in the final match.

The prize distribution ceremony was held in presence of several eminent editors and senior representatives from print, electronic, and digital media. A large number of journalists and media professionals from Guwahati attended the ceremony, marking the festival as a landmark sporting event for the media fraternity. The presence of Shamboo Yadav, Deputy Director, SAI Regional Centre, Guwahati, added significance to the final day’s programme.

Events like football, badminton, volleyball, kabaddi, carrom, athletics, chess were held during these five days in both boys and girls categories. In addition, 10 traditional games were organized.

A total of 238 position-holding athletes were honoured with medals. The Guwahati Press Club President Khagen Kalita, General Secretary Amarendra Deka, and members of the executive committee were thanked by the journalist community for their support and guidance.

The festival was conceptualised and successfully executed under the leadership of Sports Secretary Dipankar Das, who took charge recently and created a vibrant platform for nurturing sporting talent among journalists. Expressing gratitude during the closing ceremony, Das thanked all participants and stakeholders for their overwhelming response and assured that the Guwahati Press Club would introduce many new sports initiatives in the future.

The successful conclusion of the GPC Media Sports Festival 2026 has set a new benchmark for sports events within the media community of Assam.

