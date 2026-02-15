Belgium Triumphs Over India 4-2 in FIH Pro League Clash

Rourkela: Alexander Hendrickx scored a brace of goals as India suffered a 4-2 defeat against Belgium in the Rourkela leg of the FIH Men's Pro League 2025–26 on Saturday at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium. This is India's third successive defeat in this leg of the FIH Pro League, which included a 0-8 drubbing at the hands of Argentina in their previous encounter. This was the second meeting between the two teams in this leg, with Belgium having won the earlier fixture 3-1. Alexander Hendrickx (14’, 17’) led the charge for the visitors with a brace, supported by goals from Hugo Labouchere (11’) and Arthur de Sloover (15’). India showed improved defensive character in the second half by keeping a clean sheet, but strikes from Aditya Lalage (24’) and captain Harmanpreet Singh (37’) were not enough to overturn the early deficit. IANS

